Two Dozen New Child Advocates for McHenry County!

CASA of McHenry County has welcomed a class of twenty-four new Volunteer Advocates, sworn in by Judge Carl E. Metz II, on Friday, March 14. These amazing volunteers from McHenry County communities have committed to serving youth in foster care and took an oath to advocate for each child’s best interest.

CASAs (Court Appointed Special Advocates) are a voice for children in the foster care system, in and out of court. This newest group of Advocates will soon begin working on their first cases, making a difference for the children experiencing abuse or neglect that they work with. Sharie Dodge, CASA’s Advocate Engagement Manager, stated, “We have an incredible group of Advocates who have completed this comprehensive training program, and the Advocates are ready for the next part of their journey, the fun part of connecting with youth!”

Some CASA Volunteers come from the education, mental health, medical, business or technology fields. Others have retired, are local business owners, or left the workforce to raise their own young children. CASA also has volunteers who step up due to their own personal experiences with foster care, either as a previous youth in care or as a former foster parent.

The children in foster care in McHenry County are as diverse as the Advocates. This allows the CASA staff to match Advocates with a child who can benefit from their life experiences, leading to a greater match success rate. A great match is important because youth with a CASA have been shown to reach permanency sooner, by either returning home or being adopted, as well as the higher likelihood of graduating high school and avoiding teen pregnancy and incarceration.

Pictured are: Back:Judge Carl E. Metz; Back Row from left: Ashley Blackburn, Lisa Le, Brenna Faber, Andrew Nelson, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Ronnie Merritt, Jeff Brown, Heather Mjaanes, David Winiarski, Heather McLennan, Fabian Lechuga; Middle Row from left:Doris Hyerczyk, Pamela Chwala, Samantha Merritt, Kelly Doud, Otis’Nathanael Jones II, Xante Garmendia, Molly Erwin; and Seated Row from left:Cathy Kuntz, Nathalee Rodriguez, Eric Doud, Joyann Huizar, Becky Sisler, Mike Sisler.

CASA of McHenry County’s next training session will begin in April 2025. To learn more about how you can make a difference in the life of a child in foster care, sign up for an information session or apply at www.casamchenrycounty.org .

