Support the Arts with a 5K Run and 6x6 Project Art Auction/Fundraiser

Help us celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Bob Blazier, “Mr. Crystal Lake,” with the 5K Run that bears his name. Register now and join us for the 28th Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 8 a.m.

Twenty-nine years ago, Bob was working tirelessly with a handful of community organizers to reinvigorate downtown Crystal Lake by renovating, reconstructing, and raising the curtain on a new performing arts center. Recognizing the important future role that Raue Center would play for the community, Bob asked that this new 5K race benefit the historic non-profit theater.

Help keep Bob’s name and legacy thriving in 2025 and beyond. Lace up your shoes and run, walk, or simply show up to show that the arts truly matter. Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2025/99950/bob-blazier-run-for-the-arts-2025.

Raue Center’s 6×6 PROJECTfundraiser and online art auction/exhibition celebrates another year of supporting the arts with art! All proceeds benefit Raue Center’s fine arts education programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts, which have been enriching the lives of over 20,000 kids a year in the local community since 2001.

Canvases are available for a $5 donation at Raue Center or any of their partner locations, including Makity Make, Creative Arts, Out of the Box, PianoTrends, Reprographics, and Material Things. Artists of all ages and abilities are invited to participate by creating original works of art, in a variety of mediums, on 6×6” canvases. Completed canvases are due May 13th, 2025.

All artwork submitted to the 6×6 PROJECT will be available for viewing and bidding online at auctria.com beginning June 1, 2025. Artists and the public are cordially invited to our Reception on June 14, 2025, from 5:30 -8 p.m. to mix, mingle, and bid on your favorite pieces!

