Make Your Own Luck in Downtown Crystal Lake

Experience everything Downtown Crystal Lake has to offer this Spring! Discover hidden gems in our boutique stores and enjoy a meal at one of our cozy cafes or restaurants.

Get into the St. Patrick’s spirit by enjoying a brew at your favorite Downtown pub - or try one that’s new to you. Explore all of Downtown Crystal Lake’s bars, restaurants, and eateries at downtowncl.org/explore .

By shopping and dining locally, you’re supporting the community and contributing to its prosperity. Our businesses are dedicated to providing exceptional service.

Shake off the winter blues with something new. Paint pottery at Color Me Mine, take a plant workshop with Soil & Spade, catch a show at Raue Center For The Arts, sing karaoke, or attend a trivia night. Check out downtowncl.org/events to see what’s coming up.

Whether you arrive by car or train (or by bike as the winter thaws), it’s easy to find your way here. Come and experience the best of small-town charm in Downtown Crystal Lake.

