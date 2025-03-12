Veterans Assistance Commission Celebrates Vietnam Memorial Day on March 29

The Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County, in partnership with the Woodstock American Legion Post 412 and VFW Post 5040, invites the public to attend a special Vietnam Memorial Day ceremony on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. This event honors the service and sacrifices of Vietnam War veterans and serves as an opportunity for the community to reflect on this pivotal chapter in American history.

Vietnam Memorial Day pays tribute to the men and women who served during the Vietnam War, a conflict that deeply shaped the United States and its military. Among the key events that escalated American involvement was the Gulf of Tonkin Incident in August 1964, in which U.S. naval vessels reported attacks by North Vietnamese forces. This led to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which gave the president broad authority to increase military action in Vietnam.

As the war intensified, the Tet Offensive in January 1968marked a turning point. Despite being a military failure for North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces, the widespread and unexpected attacks on major South Vietnamese cities shocked the American public and shifted U.S. sentiment toward ending the war.

The March 29 ceremony will include remarks from local veterans and officials, a tribute to those who served, and a moment of reflection on the sacrifices made.

In addition, a special plaque will be dedicated to Joe Kersten, a longtime Chairman of the VAC and a Vietnam veteran who passed in December 2023.

The VAC is proud to support this meaningful event and encourages the community to attend. For more details about the ceremony, contact the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County at (815) 334-4229or visit their Facebook page for updates. The event is FREE, providing an opportunity for all to show their gratitude and respect for those who served in Vietnam.

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022