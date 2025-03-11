Don’t Miss Your Chance to Experience St. Patty’s in Lou’s Lounge at The Dole

This Friday, The Dole will be hosting the Jazz Series with a twist…an Irish twist. Last year, the Jazz Series, which consisted of four dates, was such a popular series that it was expanded to a monthly event in 2025 with BCU sponsoring the live music.

Friday, March 14th offers a special St. Patty’s celebration with The Rusty Mackerels, an Irish quartet performing authentic traditional Celtic tunes. To complement the evening, a corned beef & cabbage dinner with all the fixin’s is included. Ticket sales will close on Wednesday, March 12th, so get yours while you still can!

Where is Lou’s Lounge?

Lou’s Lounge is the former “Listening Room” in the lower level of The Dole.

It is an intimate 100-person “speakeasy-vibe” venue with state-of-the-art sound equipment designed for a world-class music experience.

Who is Lou?

Lou is a nickname given to Eliza Louise Ringling by her husband, Al Ringling. She was an integral part of the Ringling Bros Circus, a driving force. She was even the Snake Charmer (thus the snake in Lou’s logo!) among many other roles.

With Al’s passing, Lou used her inheritance to purchase, along with her investor group, the abandoned Dole Mansion in 1922 to create the original Crystal Lake Country Club. The English Tudor addition was completed in 1925 during Prohibition.

It was a robust members-only club complete with a 36-hole golf course and 44 guest suites. It also offered horseback riding, boating, tennis, swimming, dining and more!

Lou was a visionary and The Dole has re-dedicated this venue to honor her passion and entrepreneurial spirit as well as the history of this unique property!

Get your tickets today to experience delightful live Irish music and a delicious dinner in the historic Lou’s Lounge only at The Dole!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

