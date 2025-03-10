New Music and Comedy Shows On Sale Now!

On Friday, March 21, 2025, at 8 p.m., don’t miss Anthem‘s Grand Illusion, a tribute to the legendary rock band Styx and their classic Progressive Rock masterpieces through the decades. Matching every detail of the Styx musical style combined with exceptional lead vocals and four-part vocal harmonies, Anthem’s Grand Illusionis now one of the top tribute shows in the Chicago region and beyond!

Local up-and-coming band concept_mix(Fan Favorite at Raue Center’s 2023 Battle of the Bands!) is bringing their debut album Metacognitionto Raue Center’s stage on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 8 p.m. This band’s compelling fusion of pop, rock, and electronic musical styles intertwined with thought-provoking lyricism and nostalgic visuals, all come together into one unique theatrical experience you won’t want to miss!

Pay tribute to the music of Rod Stewart on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. with Forever Young. Touring the globe and sharing the stage with rock legends such as Tina Turner, Rush, Bob Seger, Meatloaf, Rick Derringer, and Roy Orbison, lifelong Canadian musician, songwriter, and recording artist Doug Varty brings Rod Stewart to life with spot-on detail.

Join Soundtracks of a Generation for a musical journey through the birth of Album-Oriented Rockand the deejays and radio stations playing LPs from Aerosmith to ZZ Top on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at7 p.m.

​“Rock N' Roll never forgets” with Soundtracks of a Generation’s Bob Seger Tribute Bandon Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m. From “Night Moves,” “Hollywood Nights,”and “Rock And Roll Never Forgets” to “Old Time Rock and Roll,” the Bob Seger Tribute Band recreates the energy and excitement of Michigan’s favorite son and Grammy-winning 2004 inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

In honor of Father’s Day, the guys share their perspectives on having fathers and on being fathers, sons, husbands, and exes, and they say the things all fathers have always wanted to say with For Fathers Comedyon June 13, 2025 at8 p.m. Join John DaCosse, Dwayne Kennedy, Warren B. Hall, and Brian Hicks as they turn Raue Center into their man cave for a Father’s Day Comedy Show that’s sure to meet Dad’s approval! Recommended forages 18+.

ComicPat McGann, co-founder of Lucy’s Comedy, returns to Raue Center on Saturday, July 12 at7p.m. for a special one-night performance after his sold-out run at the Chicago Theatre this spring! McGann has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman andThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and has performed at Montreal’s famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda’s LaughFest, and The Great American Comedy Festival.

