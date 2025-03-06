How Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Sleep—And How to Adjust

On Sunday, March 9, we will “spring forward” as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins, setting our clocks ahead by one hour. While this gives us longer daylight in the evening, it also means we lose an hour of sleep, which can throw off our internal clock and leave us feeling groggy.

Our bodies follow a natural 24-hour cycle known as the circadian rhythm. When we lose an hour of sleep, it can throw this rhythm off, leading to grogginess, lower productivity, and even increased health risks like heart problems and mood disturbances. Research shows that the Monday after DST begins, car accidents rise, and many people struggle with fatigue for days.

Adjusting to the time change can be easier when your mattress supports deep, restorative sleep. Here’s how to set yourself up for a smooth transition:

Gradually Adjust – Go to bed 15-30 minutes earlier each night leading up to DST. This helps your body adapt slowly.

– Go to bed 15-30 minutes earlier each night leading up to DST. This helps your body adapt slowly. Limit Evening Screen Time – Blue light from phones and TVs can delay melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep.

– Blue light from phones and TVs can delay melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Maintain a Sleep Routine– Stick to a consistent bedtime and wake-up schedule, even on weekends, to help regulate your body’s rhythm.

Another key to getting quality sleep is having a comfortable and supportive mattress tailored to your needs. If you’re still struggling to get restful sleep after adjusting to DST, it might be time to invest in a customized mattress. Work with a Verlo Mattress Factory Comfort Coach to choose one designed specifically for your body type and sleep preferences to ensure proper support and comfort so you can wake up refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

With a few small adjustments, you can wake up feeling refreshed—no matter what the clock says. For the best sleep possible, visit Verlo Mattress Factory and find a locally crafted, perfect mattress to support a healthier night’s sleep.

For more information, please contact:

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/