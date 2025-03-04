Cruise Escapes: Stunning Destinations, Unbeatable Deals

Thinking about a cruise for your next getaway? Now’s your chance to plan for it without breaking the bank. January through March, known as WAVE season, is prime time for savings as cruise lines offer big discounts and promotions on cruises that will set sail in the next 6-12 months. The season of savings can even extend into April and beyond.

Cruise lines offer WAVE season deals to fill berths for the coming year and to entice people to book early. It’s also a way to boost sales during a historically slow time for the industry. The least expensive months for the actual travel are May (before the school year ends), and September and October, after school starts up again.

After deciding to set sail, you’re probably wondering where to go. Here are some places to consider for your next cruise:

1. The Caribbean.You’ll enjoy beautiful white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a vibrant culture. You can explore diverse islands, indulge in world-class snorkeling and diving, and soak up the laid-back atmosphere. Best of all, with islands clustered so closely together, island-hopping becomes effortless, allowing you to experience culture, food and attractions of multiple tropical locales all in one trip.

2. Alaska.Stunning glaciers, breathtaking scenery, and abundant wildlife — an Alaskan cruise is a great way to take it all in. Shore excursions include helicopter tours, whale-watching expeditions, and special glacier-viewing stops, allowing you to tailor your adventure. Summer is the best time to visit Alaska.

3. Galapagos Islands.Galapagos cruises offer a unique opportunity to witness incredible nature and wildlife, such as giant tortoises, blue-footed boobies, penguins, and sea lions. You can also enjoy viewing colorful sea wildlife while snorkeling and enjoying the volcanic landscapes.

