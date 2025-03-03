Powerful Music in March with Tributes to Van Morrison, Styx and Eric Clapton

Celebrate the soul of Irish roots in rock with An Irish Heartbeat: The Music of Van Morrisonon Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. Soundtracks for a Generation presents a 10-piece band featuring award-winning singer/songwriterDerrick Procell; the show will span the musical genres of Morrison’s 55-year career.

Love the music of Styx? Join us Friday, March 21 at 8 p.m. for Anthem’s Grand Illusion,a tribute to the legendary rock band Styx and their classic Progressive Rock masterpieces through the decades. Performed by the members of Anthem Classic Rock & Beyond, and matching every detail of the Styx musical style combined with exceptional lead vocals and four-part vocal harmonies, Anthem’s Grand Illusion is now one of the top tribute shows in the Chicago region and beyond!

Then, hear some outstanding guitar licks with Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Claptonon Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Fronted by Shaun Hague (and including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Amos Lee, and John Waite), Journeymanhas become the #1 tribute to Eric Clapton in the country. This gifted group of musicians channel the spirit, passion and musicianship of Clapton himself. The guitar playing is spot on, recreating the Clapton music catalog in all its splendid glory.

With over 50 years of music to choose from, Journeyman covers it all, including“Layla,” “Badge,” “The Core,” “White Room,” “Lay Down Sally,” “Tulsa Time,” “Cocaine,” and many more!

Want to support and celebrate our local talent? Show up for local up-and-coming band concept_mix (Fan Favorite at Raue Center’s 2023 Battle of the Bands!)as they bring their debut album Metacognitionto Raue Center’s stage on March 28 at 8 p.m. Don’t miss this compelling fusion of pop, rock, and electronic musical styles intertwined with thought-provoking lyricism and nostalgic visuals in one unique theatrical experience!

