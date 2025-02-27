5 Tips for Extending the Life of Your New Verlo Mattress

Investing in a new mattress from Verlo Mattress Factory is a step towards better sleep and improved well-being. To ensure you get the most out of your purchase, it’s essential to take proper care of your mattress. Here are some practical tips to help you extend the life of your new Verlo mattress.

The first line of defense for your mattress is a high-quality mattress protector. This protective layer shields your mattress from spills, stains, and allergens, keeping it clean and fresh. It’s a simple step that can significantly extend the lifespan of your mattress.

To prevent uneven wear and tear, make it a habit to flip or rotate your mattress every two to three months. This helps distribute the weight evenly and maintains the mattress’s shape and support. Even mattresses designed to be single-sided benefit from regular rotation.

Proper support is crucial for your mattress’s longevity. Ensure your bed frame or foundation is sturdy and designed to support the type of mattress you have. For larger mattresses, such as full, queen, and king sizes, a center support bar is essential.

Regularly cleaning your mattress helps maintain its hygiene and durability. Vacuum the surface every few months to remove dust and debris. Spot clean any stains with a mild detergent and avoid soaking the mattress.

Always adhere to the care instructions provided by Verlo Mattress Factory. These guidelines are designed to help you maintain your mattress properly and keep it in optimal condition.

A little effort in maintaining your Verlo mattress goes a long way in preserving its comfort and extending its life. By following these tips, you can ensure that your investment continues to provide you with restful sleep night after night.

Ready to experience the difference with a Verlo mattress? Visit our Verlo Mattress Factory showroom today and discover the perfect mattress for your needs.

For more information, please contact:

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/