Tomorrow Night at The Dole…

Don’t miss the NMP 4th Fridays Art Show on Friday, February 28 from 6 - 9 p.m. in the Gallery and Mansion!

This is a monthly juried art event showcasing local artists with a different featured artist each month. Awards are given during each event. Roving nibbles and live music are included in this award-winning Art Gallery experience!

The evening continues in Lou’s Lounge.

With artistry in mind, Lou’s Lounge showcases a local singer/songwriter; original music is the focus for this event while cover songs are sprinkled in.

This Friday, Allie Hulenwill be our featured artist. You may know her from Woods Creek Elementary School or Encore Music Academy, as she teaches both piano and guitar. She also performs!

Lou’s Lounge is on the lower level. Entry is under the black awning. Doors open at 7 p.m. for those who purchase tickets online. Walk-ins are welcome as tickets can be purchased at the door.

For those beginning their evening upstairs at the Art Show, entry to Lou’s Lounge is included, beginning at 8:30 p.m. A Lou’s Lounge ticket will be given. Keep this in a safe place to enter Lou’s Lounge later in the evening.

Lou’s offers hand-crafted specialty drinks, classic cocktails, wine and beer selections, and non-alcoholic options, and is open until 11 p.m. Must be age 21+ to enter.

If you aren’t familiar with Lou’s Lounge, this intimate and swanky venue is the former “Listening Room.” It was re-dedicated in honor of Eliza Louise “Lou” Ringling of the circus fame, who purchased the abandoned Dole Mansion in 1922 with plans to create the Crystal Lake Country Club. The English Tudor addition was completed in 1925 during Prohibition. Lou was a visionary and her ideas were big.

Lou’s Lounge has a Prohibition-themed vibe to honor both Lou and the incredible history of The Dole’s past.

If you are a singer/songwriter interested in being a featured artist, please call Sharon at 815.455.8000 X500.

For more information, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

