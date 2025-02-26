Should You Repair or Replace? Your Burning Questions About Heating Systems Answered

In the thick of the winter season, the last thing you want is a heating system that leaves you shivering. If yours seems like it’s acting up, you might be wondering if you should repair it or replace it. Here are some tips from Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling for making the right choice for your home and budget:

1. Age. Heating systems typically last 10-15 years. If yours is nearing or exceeding this age, it’s likely nearing the end of its lifespan. Even with repairs, older systems become less efficient and more prone to breakdowns, and can even pose safety risks like carbon monoxide leaks.

2. Repair frequency. Are you constantly calling your HVAC technician for frequent repairs? A replacement might be the more cost-effective solution in the long run.

3. Efficiency. Have your energy bills been steadily climbing? Older systems lose efficiency over time, meaning they consume more energy to produce the same amount of heat. A new, high-efficiency system can save you significant money on energy costs in the long run.

4. Uneven heating. Are some rooms in your house consistently colder than others? This could be a sign of a failing system that’s no longer distributing heat evenly.

5. Weird noises. Don’t ignore banging, rattling, or grinding sounds coming from your heating system. These are red flags that could indicate a serious problem requiring extensive repair or replacement.

The best way to determine whether to repair or replace your heating system is to consult a qualified HVAC technician. Contact the experts at Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling at (815) 884-3295, or visit myblantonservices.com , for professional advice and direction. One of their certified technicians can assess your system, diagnose the issue, and provide accurate estimates for repair and replacement.

