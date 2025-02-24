Jazz Ambassadors of The United States Army Field Band Comes to Raue Center!

Join Raue Center For The Arts on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. for this FREE ticketed concert!

The Jazz Ambassadors is the official touring Big Band of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-member ensemble has received great acclaim at home and abroad performing

America’s greatest original art form, Jazz.

Concerts by the Jazz Ambassadors are programmed to entertain all types of audiences. The band’s diverse repertoire includes big band swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards, popular tunes, Dixieland, vocals, and patriotic selections, many of which are written or arranged by members of the Jazz Ambassadors.

The Jazz Ambassadors has appeared in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, and

throughout Europe. Recent notable performances include concerts at the Toronto Jazz Festival, the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Jazz Education Network Conference, and an appearance on the Colbert Report.

Gordon Goodwin, Ernie Watts, and the Dave Brubeck All-Star Quintet are just a few of the outstanding jazz artists who have shared the stage with the Jazz Ambassadors. The band has been featured in joint concerts with Marvin Hamlisch and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, the Colorado Pops Orchestra, and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. The Jazz Ambassadors’ rigorous touring schedule and reputation for excellence have earned it the title “America’s Big Band.” Recommended for audiences of all ages.

To request tickets, please complete the request form found on the Raue Center website or at events.rauecenter.org . Tickets are approved on a first come, first served basis and our Box Office will reach out to confirm your details prior to issuing any tickets. This event always sells out - request your tickets soon!

Please note:ticket holders must be seatedby6:45 p.m. Unclaimed seats will be released at 6:50 p.m.

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo