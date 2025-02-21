CASA McHenry County Honors Community Heroes

On February 11, 2025, CASA McHenry County hosted their inaugural Hero Awards Luncheon, sponsored by the Rosenmayer Family Fund, at the Holiday Inn Crystal Lake. With over 160 in attendance, this vital non-profit in our community honored those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of children living in foster care.

“Just like you and I, every child CASA serves has a story that is unique to them,” said CASA’s Executive Director Becky Morris. “And yet, like all stories, they have similarities. All 351 children served by CASA last year have endured some form of trauma in their home and an entirely new trauma the day they entered the foster care system. Most of them have moved around, been placed with people they don’t know, switched schools. Each story involves pain, trauma, and challenges beyond my wildest imagination.”

2025 honorees included three volunteer CASA Advocates – Greg Alexander, Candice Rennell, and Sai Sivakumar; one business – Exemplar Financial Network; and two couples who have gone above and beyond – Kristin and Steve Georgy and Allison and Frank Woodin. A special award was also given to honor the event’s presenting sponsor, Loretta Rosenmayer.

“Today it is our turn to celebrate and to honor the lives of those individuals who have served CASA as our HEROES,” explained Bea Pedersen, CASA’s Development Director. “This includes those who have gone above and beyond the call to offer financial support, bring greater awareness of our mission to the community, provide advocacy for the children entrusted to our care, and ensure their voices are heard, their needs are met, and their interests are supported.”

For more information on how you can make a difference in the life of a child in foster care, visit www.casamchenrycounty.org or call CASA McHenry County at (779) 994-4398.

