Veterans Community Receives Support from Multiple Agencies and Organizations

The strength of the veterans community in McHenry County is deeply rooted in the support provided by numerous organizations dedicated to serving those who have served in our military. March is a particularly significant time, when each of the Posts reaffirms its commitment to the Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County, ensuring that local veterans will continue to receive essential services and resources. While some may mistakenly associate the VAC with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, it is, in fact, a community-driven effort made possible by the dedication of various veteran organizations within the county.

The VAC serves as a powerful example of how organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), AMVETS, the Polish Legion of American Veterans, the Marine Corps League, and others work collaboratively to support veterans. These groups recognize the unique challenges that veterans face and contribute their time, effort, and financial resources to ensure that their fellow servicemen and women receive the assistance they need. Whether it’s providing financial aid, transportation services, access to medical care, or guidance through the benefits process, the VAC is a vital lifeline for many veterans.

This collaborative effort ensures that veterans in McHenry County do not navigate the complexities of post-service life alone. From helping them secure employment to offering mental health support and community engagement opportunities, the support network created by these organizations reinforces the strong bonds of camaraderie that began in military service. These programs and services are not just about providing aid—they are about honoring the sacrifices of veterans and ensuring they are supported.

For veterans seeking assistance or those looking to contribute to these efforts, connecting with the VAC and its supporting Posts is a step toward strengthening the community as a whole. The commitment of these organizations ensures that no veteran is left behind, and their service to the country is met with the honor and support they deserve.

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022