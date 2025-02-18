Raue Center Presents Tributes to The Grateful Dead, Supertramp, and ABBA!

Raue Center For The Arts, your favorite place for live music, is hosting several terrific upcoming tribute shows in February and March!

Love the Grateful Dead? Well, get your tie-dye ready and don’t miss Spies of the World - a Grateful Dead Experience on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8 p.m. This high-energy, full-production, live concert experience is brought to you by the same production team that has brought you Think Floyd USA.

With over 150 years of combined professional experience and more than 1,000 Grateful Dead concerts attended, this group is full of talent you won’t want to miss. It’s a show every Deadhead will want to attend.

Embark on a musical odyssey that invites you to ‘take the long way home’ with The Supertramp Tribute on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. This ensemble of multi-instrumentalists pays homage to one of the most endearing Progressive Rock bands the world has ever known, with an arsenal that includes three keyboard players, a stable of reeds, and a rhythmic backbone. This tribute band delivers a sonic experience that transports you through time.

Their performances are more than just a collection of cover songs; they are a musical odyssey that invites you to immerse yourself in the iconic sounds and intricate melodies that made Supertramp a household name.

Calling all Dancing Queens! Join us Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. for returning fan-favorite MANIA: The ABBA Tribute. MANIA has been delighting audiences of all ages since its formation in 1999, selling out theaters worldwide!

This highly polished and professional production takes you back in time by recreating one of the world’s finest pop groups in a live stage performance.

All three tribute performances are recommended for ages 12 and up.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo