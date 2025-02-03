Enrollment is Filling Up Fast for RCSA 2025 OnStage Productions!

Enrollment for RCSA OnStage productions for 2025 is still open—but don’t delay! These production workshops fill up fast.

March 3 - April 19, share the magic of Broadway with MTI’s Broadway Junior Revue: Pure Imagination. This musical review features 14 beloved musical numbers from shows like Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, Annie, Seussical, Shrek The Musical, Beauty and the Beast, and Frozen.

Looking for something fun for the kids this summer? RCSA’s OnStage Summer Camp program for ages 7 - 13 presents Frozen Jr., running June 2nd – July 27th, Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.at RCSA’s campus, located at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs, such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. Performances for Frozen Jr.are July 18 - 27, 2025.

Enrollment for A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol will be announced in the Fall of 2025— stay tuned!

Deadlines for registration are as follows:

Pure Imagination : February 26, 2025

: February 26, 2025 Frozen Jr.: May 21, 2025

To learn more about our semester or to sign up for classes, please visit rauecenter.org/education .

