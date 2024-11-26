Winterizing Your Plumbing: Sump Pump, Plumbing Fixtures, Outdoor Hose Bibs, and Hoses

As temperatures begin to drop, preparing your home’s plumbing system for winter becomes essential. Cold weather can take a serious toll on plumbing fixtures, outdoor hose bibs, sump pumps, and hoses, potentially leading to costly repairs. By winterizing these key components, you can protect your home from water damage, prevent pipes from freezing, and ensure smooth functionality throughout the colder months. Taking these preventive steps is a small investment of time that can save significant effort and money in the long run.

Plumbing fixtures, both indoors and outdoors, also need winterizing to prevent freezing and damage. Indoor fixtures in unheated spaces, such as basements, garages, or attics, should be insulated to avoid temperature-related cracks. A professional technician from Arrow Plumbing can apply pipe insulation or install heat cables on exposed pipes to help prevent them from freezing. In the event of extreme cold, it’s advisable to keep a slow trickle of water running through these fixtures, as the moving water will help prevent freezing. Additionally, ensuring that home heating sources are consistent, even in these unheated areas, helps protect vulnerable plumbing fixtures.

Outdoor hose bibs and hoses are among the most susceptible parts of your plumbing system to winter weather damage. Disconnect and drain hoses, as any water trapped inside can freeze, expand, and damage both the hose and bib. Once hoses are disconnected, drain the outdoor faucets thoroughly and, if possible, turn off the water supply to these bibs. Arrow Plumbing offers insulating covers as an affordable option to protect hose bibs from extreme cold, reducing the risk of cracks and leaks.

Call Arrow Plumbing today at 847-549-9600 to assist with winterizing your sump pump, plumbing fixtures, outdoor hose bibs, and hoses to protect your home’s plumbing system from harsh winter conditions.

This foresight reduces the risk of unexpected repairs, keeps utility bills manageable, and ensures that all plumbing components function smoothly, allowing you to enjoy the season with peace of mind.

Arrow Plumbing

547 North Avenue #126

Libertyville, IL 60048

(847) 549-9600

https://arrowplumbinginc.com