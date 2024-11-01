Diabetes Awareness Month: How Independent Seniors Can Stay Healthy

During Diabetes Awareness Month, it’s essential to focus on ways independent seniors can maintain their health and effectively manage or prevent diabetes. Older adults face unique challenges in managing diabetes, but with the right habits, they can stay active, enjoy better health, and reduce their risk of complications.

One of the most effective ways for seniors to stay healthy is by focusing on a balanced diet. Consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins helps manage blood sugar levels. Seniors should be mindful of carbohydrate intake, choosing complex carbs like whole grains over simple sugars to avoid spikes in blood glucose. Regular meals at consistent times, like those provided at Riverside Residence, help stabilize blood sugar, supporting a balanced energy level throughout the day.

Staying physically active is another essential component. Even low-impact activities, like Yoga or light stretching, help regulate blood sugar, boost cardiovascular health, and improve mobility. Consistency is key, as regular exercise can improve insulin sensitivity and help prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. Independent seniors at Riverside Residence can incorporate movement into their daily routine by walking along the beautiful McHenry riverfront or joining in Riverside Residence’s Silver Sneakers Program.

Routine health checkups are also important for monitoring diabetes-related risks. Regular screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose tests provide a clear picture of health and catch early warning signs of potential issues. Staying informed about one’s health status allows seniors to make timely adjustments in lifestyle or medication, preventing complications.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is made easier with a strong support system. Seniors can benefit from social activities like Friday Happy Hour or weekly Bingo at Riverside Residence. Support from community resources helps independent seniors stay on track with their health goals, making the journey easier and more enjoyable.

