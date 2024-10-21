A Little Bit of Country at Raue Center

There’s something for everyone at Raue Center. Love country music? Then you’ll love what’s coming up in November!

Join us for American country music singer/songwriter and Billboard chart-topper Phil Vassar on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. Phil Vassar’s reign of signature songs includes ten No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including “Carlene,” “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Six-Pack Summer,” and many more. Vassar has released six albums and won two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, including ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist. Vassar has sold out shows across the country and returns to Raue Center for his Hits & Heroes Tour.

Join us Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 p.m. for Willie & Family Live, a tribute to the music of Willie Nelson, starring Michael Moore. This upbeat 90-minute show contains all of Willie’s country hits, including “Whiskey River,” “Georgia Always On My Mind,” “On The Road Again,” and many more!

Like a little folk with your country? Go back home again with Tom Becker and A Tribute to John Denver on Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 p.m. Becker, a former member of the legendary folk group The New Christy Minstrels, effortlessly embodies the warmth and humor of one of America’s best-loved songwriters. From the foot-stomping fun of “Thank God, I’m a Country Boy” to the sweeping grandeur of “Rocky Mountain High,” Tom and his band will take you on a musical journey into the many facets of John Denver’s songwriting and the songs that defined his life.

Enjoy a little rock ‘n roll with a dash of country feel with Heartache Tonight, the finest Eagles tribute around, returning November 30 at 7:00 p.m. From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Heartache Tonight delivers a true Eagles concert experience.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

