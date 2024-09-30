Rotary Rocks the Raue with Fan Favorite Fleetwood Max

Fleetwood Max, the definitive Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute Band, returns on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at7:00 p.m. to Raue Center For The Arts.

Fleetwood Max is the country’s definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band — an authentic re-creation of the music, magic, and incredible stage production of the legendary Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career. From the Rumours album in 1977 to current touring set lists, you’ll hear all your favorite hits!

The Fleetwood Max experience captures the mystical atmosphere, look, and sound of these enigmatic Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with outstanding vocal and character performances from a cast of the most respected, professional touring musicians on the United States East Coast. Each member is dedicated to, and passionate about, providing the most accurate and personalized re-creation of the magic that is Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, while replicating the very best of every live performance!

Stevie Nicks look-a-like / sound-a-like and lead vocalist Sharon Epperson is nearly indistinguishable in every Stevie Nicks move, look, and impassioned vocal performance. Expect to be transported to an enchanted place that is truly Stevie Nicks, with breathtaking costuming and compelling performances of Fleetwood Mac / Stevie Nicks hit songs, including “Sara,” “Gypsy,” “Rhiannon,” “Edge of Seventeen,” and many more.

David Epperson hypnotizes audiences when he takes the stage as Lindsey Buckingham, demonstrating inspired, accomplished guitar and vocal veracity during group performances, including “Go Your Own Way,” and acoustic solo flair with a rarely seen live, spot on, note-for-note performance of the crowd favorite “Big Love.”

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo