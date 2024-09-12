Great American Travel Destinations For Wine Lovers

Don’t think you need to travel overseas to indulge your inner wine connoisseur. Did you know the United States is home to thousands of vineyards and more than 200 designated wine regions just waiting for you to explore? Here are four great destinations to consider:

1. Napa Valley

Located in California, Napa Valley is one of the world’s premier wine destinations. The region boasts more than 400 wineries and 90 urban tasting rooms in its 30-mile span, according to Napa Valley Wine Trolley. Just some of the popular wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, and Zinfandel.

2. Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes region in New York is home to more than 150 wineries. Riesling is the area’s hallmark, but you’ll also find exceptional Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Cabernet Sauvignon, and more. Many wineries also specialize in sparkling wines, from classic champagne-style to the unique sparkling Riesling.

3. Sonoma Valley

While Napa Valley often steals the spotlight, California’s Sonoma Valley offers an equally amazing wine experience. Explore the scenic vineyards on a guided bike tour and indulge in tastings at renowned wineries. The region’s specialties include Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, and Chardonnay. Pair those with the delicious cuisine available at numerous top-tier Sonoma Valley restaurants.

4. Willamette Valley

Don’t overlook the Willamette Valley in Oregon, a wine region with more than 800 vineyards where tourists can have countless tasting experiences. While Pinot Noir is the area’s signature grape, wineries also produce a diverse range of wines, including Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, Riesling, sparkling wine, Sauvignon Blanc, and Syrah. After indulging in tastings, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy hiking, birdwatching, and spending time at the beach.

Dreaming of a winery getaway? Let Crystal Lake Travel craft your perfect itinerary. Visit https://www.crystallaketravel.com/ to get started.

Crystal Lake Travel : 13 Crystal Lake Plaza : Crystal Lake, IL 60014 : 815.459.2500 : https://www.crystallaketravel.com/

Crystal Lake Travel Sponsored Logo