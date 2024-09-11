Healthy Aging Month: Why Good Sleep Matters

September is Healthy Aging Month. While healthy aging is often associated with physical activity and a balanced diet, good sleep is just as important for overall well-being. Quality sleep helps you function better during the day, improves mood, and reduces your risk of chronic diseases.

Did you know the National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults 65 and older aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night?

Sleep is essential for our bodies to function correctly. During sleep, our bodies repair and rejuvenate themselves, helping us maintain good health. Lack of sleep can lead to fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and other harmful effects on our daily lives.

As we age, our bodies may require different sleep patterns and accommodations to ensure a good night’s rest. One crucial factor in achieving quality sleep is having a comfortable and supportive mattress. Many people underestimate the impact their mattress can have on their sleep quality. An old or uncomfortable mattress can cause back pain, stiffness, and restless nights.

At Verlo Mattress Factory, we understand the importance of a good night’s sleep for health and well-being. That’s why we offer a wide range of locally manufactured high-quality mattresses designed with comfort and support in mind. Our mattresses are made with premium materials, such as memory foam and natural latex, to provide optimal pressure relief and spinal alignment.

We also offer customizable mattresses for every budget, allowing you to adjust your bed’s firmness and support levels according to your preferences. This is especially beneficial for older adults who may have specific sleep needs.

At Verlo Mattress Factory, we understand the profound impact a good mattress can have on your sleep. Explore our mattresses designed to provide the comfort and support you need for restful nights.

Visit our Verlo showroom today to find your perfect mattress and experience the difference.

