National Fall Prevention Month: Tips for Older Adults

Falls are a major risk for older adults, potentially leading to serious injuries. According to the CDC, more than 300,000 hip fractures occur each year due to falls. The impact of a fall goes beyond physical injury; it can also lead to a loss of independence. Many older adults who experience a hip fracture may never return to their previous level of mobility and may require long-term care.

But falls don’t have to be inevitable. Arlene Schiff, BS RN, DCCS-CI, Training Specialist at Elderwerks Educational Services, shares tips to help you stay safe:

1. Discuss risk factors. Your healthcare provider can assess your overall health and risk of falls. Review your medications with them. They may suggest changes to reduce dizziness or drowsiness, which can cause falls. Also, ask about supplements that can strengthen your bones and protect you from fractures.

2. Get regular health screenings. Osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones, is a significant risk factor for fractures. Regular screenings can detect osteoporosis early, allowing for treatment that can strengthen bones and reduce the risk of fractures.

Additionally, vision and hearing play a critical role in maintaining balance and spatial awareness. Regular eye exams and updated prescriptions for glasses can help ensure that you see obstacles. Hearing loss has been linked to an increased risk of falls. Wearing a hearing aid, if needed, can reduce this risk by improving your awareness of your surroundings.

3. Get enough exercise. Exercises that improve leg strength and balance can be incredibly effective in preventing falls. These activities help enhance coordination and stability, reducing the likelihood of stumbling or losing your balance. Invite a friend and find a program you enjoy.

It’s important to remember that falling once doubles the risk of falling again. By taking proactive steps, you can significantly reduce your risk of falling and continue to enjoy a fulfilling, independent life.

