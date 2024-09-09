RCSA Accepting Video Auditions for New Holiday Show!

Raue Center School For The Arts is currently accepting video submissions for students ages 8 to adult for RCSA’s 2nd Annual Devised Holiday Workshop & Production, with award-winning director Nick Hrutkay. In devised theatre, the cast and creative team work together using exercises and games to create an original holiday show for the stage.

Those who are cast will work in collaboration with the creative team to develop a new 60-minute play. Then they will perform their original show for audiences December 5 - 8, 2024 at Raue Center For The Arts.

What’s the theme?

The tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting, as eager contestants from across America prepare to take part in the Mauch Chunk Christmas Tree Decorating Contest. The festive and zany creations are on full display in this behind-the-scenes “mockumentary style” look into the highly competitive and cutthroat world of Christmas Tree Decorating!

Whether you enjoy acting, singing, dancing, or writing, or wish to hone your skills, this workshop/production is tailored for you. No prior experience in devised theatre is required. Simply bring your creativity to the table and be prepared to embark on a journey of exploration.

Prepare to share in the laughs, the music, and much more as we bring an original holiday tale to the Raue stage!! The production will be directed by award-winning theatre artist Nick Hrutkay, and musically directed by James Mablin, Raue Center For The Arts resident Music Director.

For more information, and to submit your audition, please visit www.rauecenter.org/devised-theatre-workshop/ .

Scholarships and Financial Aid are available. Learn more at rauecenter.org/education .

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

