Veterans: Join VAC and MCC Student Veterans of America for Town Hall on September 17!

On September 17, 2024, the Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County and the McHenry County College (MCC) Student Veterans of America will co-sponsor a Town Hall meeting, along with the Lovell Federal Health Care Center, to answer questions and offer information about VA Health Care services offered through McHenry’s Lovell FHCC Outpatient Clinic to area veterans and their families.

Come at 6:00 p.m. for refreshments in MCC’s Bersted Lecture Hall, Room A242, then at 6:30 p.m. the one-hour meeting will be held next door in Room A240. Attendees should park in Lot C, then enter Building A. McHenry County College is located at 8900 U.S. Hwy 14 in Crystal Lake.

Lovell FHCC leaders, including Lovell FHCC Director Dr. Robert Buckley, will answer questions on a variety of topics, including PACT Act updates. The PACT Act provides veterans and their survivors with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. It expanded eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and for veterans of the Vietnam and Gulf wars, and of the post-9/11 eras. Learn more at VA.gov/PACT , or call 800-MyVA411.

“Now that we can host in-person Town Halls again, we are excited to directly talk with our McHenry Community Based Outpatient Clinic patients,” Buckley said. “We hope to see a large crowd of veterans – existing patients as well as those who haven’t yet signed up for benefits and want to know more.”

Representatives from Lovell FHCC Eligibility Office and from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on hand as well, during and after the Town Hall.

For questions or additional information, please email fhcc.feedback@va.gov , or call 224-610-3132. If you can’t attend in person, the event will be recorded and posted at facebook.com/lovellfhcc .

For additional information, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

