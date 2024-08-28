Tickets Now Available! Summer’s Last Hurrah at The Dole

This September, The Dole is hosting an Outdoor Summer Party, the one and only outdoor evening summer concert in 2024. It is presented by BCU, which also sponsors the Award-Winning Farmers Market+ At The Dole. The event will be sharing proceeds with Big Brothers Big Sisters and CASA, both of McHenry County.

Friday, September 20th from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. will surely be a fun-filled evening for all ages with volleyball, corn hole, yard jenga, can jam, a hula hoop contest, sidewalk chalk, and more, plus live music, food and drinks.

Cork ‘N Classics is headlining! They quickly became a community favorite while performing at Farmers Market+, with a focus on Country, Motown, R&B, and more. They are unique, as all members are lead singers, which makes for a wonderfully versatile playlist. This will be their last outdoor performance at The Dole in 2024.

In addition to the entertainment and games, there will also be an All-American Summer BBQ Menu available for purchase, as well as adult beverages and soft drinks.

From 9:00 - 11:00 p.m., Lou’s Lounge will host an After-Party. Capacity is limited, only 100 tickets will be sold for $10 each. There will be complimentary small bites, the live music will be Déjà vu Duo, and hand-crafted cocktails will be available for purchase.

“Summer’s Last Hurrah” is sure to be an exceptional evening that creates lasting memories which will warm your heart long after the warmth of summer leaves us!

Tickets to “Summer’s Last Hurrah!” are just $5. Children 12 and under are free. VIP tables are available for an additional fee.

No outside alcohol is allowed. IDs are required at time of Check-In to receive a wristband to purchase alcohol. Must be 21 or over to enter Lou’s Lounge.

For more details, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.thedole.org/events .

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo