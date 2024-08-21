Compassion in Action Fund Helps YSB Serve Clients in Need

Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley (YSB) has the privilege of serving over 5,500 individuals each year throughout 20 counties in northern Illinois. These children, teens, and families each come to us with unique and challenging needs. Some problems are easily solved though, when you have a little cushion in the budget.

To help meet those kinds of needs we have our Compassion in Action Fund. This money is made available by our generous donors to meet the needs that fall outside of our state-funded services.

The flexible fund serves many purposes. It can help meet the urgent needs of our clients in crisis or provide for some much needed ‘extras’ for the kids in our care.

Earlier this summer, a case worker used the fund to buy a portable air conditioner for a grandmother who is raising a young grandchild whose asthma was being triggered by the record high temperatures.

In another case, the fund helped a young woman named Kelsy get set up in her own apartment, when she aged out of foster care.

“Moving from foster care and into my own apartment is exciting, but stressful,” said Kelsy. “I’m lucky to have my YSB caseworker, Lindsay, helping connect me with all the supports I still need and getting my home set up. Compassion in Action funds helped me with basics like sheets and towels. There’s so much to think about when moving in to a new place!”

To make a donation to the Compassion in Action Fund, and to learn more about what YSB does, along with employment opportunities, please visit www.ysbiv.org or contact us at:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

Youth Service Bureau of IL Valley Sponsored logo