Living Fences Make Great Neighbors!

“Good fences make good neighbors,” says Robert Frost. And when it is a fence of living plants, it can be enjoyed by those on both sides. Whether you want to keep your privacy or set boundaries, here are a few plants that work great for either circumstance.

For privacy, Emerald or a Dark Green Arborvitae will grow 10 - 15 feet tall and spread about 2 - 3 feet wide. Their tight-growing, soft foliage will add instant privacy to an area and provide wind protection and a natural habitat for birds. Their rich green colors add a nice backdrop to any garden.

To create a low border, a more formal, broadleaved evergreen like boxwood does the trick. Green Velvet is a tried-and-true boxwood that grows to a mature height of 3 - 4 feet and spreads 3 - 4 feet wide, just the right size for a hedging border.

A living fence can vary with the seasons. To enjoy the changing colors of leaves in the fall, we suggest witch-hazel, viburnum, or dogwoods. For spring appeal, choose forsythia for their bright yellow flowers in early spring or a beautiful lilac for fragrance and blooms! In summer, Rose of Sharon or Hydrangea create beautiful flowering hedges in a variety of height options.

Barberry works great, with its beautiful range of colors and its prickly thorns, as an inspired solution to protect basement window access with a pretty view! Rose Glow Barberry and Orange Rockets are noteworthy options with striking color and interesting shapes.

