Great Live Theatre Close to Home with WSRep’s An Act of God and Avenue Q

Get ready to laugh with An Act of God, a comedy of biblical proportions presented by Williams Street Repertory from August 2 - 25, 2024 at Raue Center For The Arts.

Written by David Javerbaum and based on a satirical book and Twitter account, An Act of God is a 90-minute conversation in which God will reveal the mysteries of the Bible and answer some of the greatest existential questions that have plagued mankind for centuries. This terrific show is directed by Pat Henderson.

For tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/RaueActOfGod .

Part flesh, part felt, and all heart. Williams Street Repertory presents the adult musical comedy for the inner child in all of us, Avenue Q, from September 13 - October 20. Winner of the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, Avenue Q tells the story of Princeton, a recent college grad, as he and his friends struggle to find decent jobs, stable relationships, and a purpose in life.

Filled with gut-busting adult humor and a delightfully catchy score…not to mention puppets…this unique show addresses adult issues while spoofing the memory of educational television shows like Sesame Street and The Electric Company. With hysterical songs such as “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist,” “The Internet Is for Porn, " and “It Sucks to Be Me,” Avenue Q has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere. Warning: full puppet nudity!

AUDIENCE ADVISORY: Avenue Q is Rated R due to adult language, situations, and puppet sex. That’s right, puppet sex. Recommended for ages 18+.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/RaueAveQ .

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

