Heat Pumps Offer Eco-friendly, Economical Way to Cool, Heat Homes

Because they’re environmentally friendly and highly efficient, heat pumps are gaining popularity.

What is a heat pump? Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a full-service heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, explains:

“For many homeowners, heat pumps present an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners. Unlike conventional heating and cooling systems that generate heat, heat pumps transfer heat from one place to another, making them an economical solution for maintaining indoor comfort levels, while reducing heating and cooling costs.”

Heat pumps have the potential to mitigate climate change while benefitting the homeowner. Some state and local governments offer rebates and other incentives for installing these units over traditional heating and cooling systems.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from a cool space to a warm space, making the cool space cooler and the warm space warmer. During summer, heat pumps move heat from your house into the outdoors, and during the heating season, heat pumps relocate heat from the outdoors into your house. Ground source heat pumps are not affected by outdoor temperatures. Because they transfer heat rather than generate heat, heat pumps can efficiently provide comfortable temperatures for your home.

The DOE says there are three main types of heat pumps connected by ducts: air-to-air, water source, and geothermal. They collect heat from the air, water, or ground outside your home, and concentrate it for use inside. Ductless heat pumps are also available.

Heat pumps have been available for years, primarily in the warmest parts of the country. However, advanced technology and performance have grown over the past decade to allow heat pumps to become a practical option for many homes regardless of location.

