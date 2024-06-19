Summer in Europe: The Must-Visit Cities

Is traveling to Europe on your summer bucket list? With all of the amazing places to visit, you might be having trouble deciding where exactly to go. Here are some ideas from Frommer’s “Best Summer Destinations in Europe: Where to Go in 2024″ list:

1. Greek Islands

The Greek Islands are amazing for summer vacation, but keep in mind that June is better than August to avoid big crowds on popular islands like Crete, Mykonos, and Santorini. Luckily, that still leaves more than 200 inhabited islands to choose from, including the Cyclades and the Sporades. The Cyclades offers white villages, blue-domed chapels, and fiery sunsets over the cobalt blue sea. The Sporades islands of Skopelos and Skiathos boast golden sand and forests.

2. London

In August, the Windsors pack their suitcases and leave London for Scotland, opening Buckingham Palace’s gates for tourists to explore the gardens and decor. Additionally, the Palace of Westminster, underneath Big Ben, was home to England’s kings for 500 years. Now it’s where Parliament meets, and in the summer visitors can join guided tours when politicians are on vacation.

3. Switzerland

In summer, Swiss cows head to mountain pastures and that’s good news, because farmers turn their clean barns into budget-friendly hayloft stays, perfect for hikers enjoying the area’s stunning landscapes. Many farmers offer this service, most charging fees comparable to hostel rates.

4. Krakow, Poland

While winters are harsh, the summers are wonderful, especially in Krakow. Visitors will especially enjoy Rynek Główny, a giant medieval market square that comes alive in summer with street performers, cafes, and horse-drawn carriages.

