New Directions Addiction Recovery Services: Supporting the Recovery Community

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services (NDARS) in Woodstock, Illinois, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support for individuals battling substance use disorders. Their mission is to restore lives and improve the community through a variety of treatment programs and supportive services.

New Directions offers a range of programs tailored to meet the needs of those in recovery. These include housing programs, case management, hotline phone services, and The Other Side, a sober cafe and bar offering sober-social activities and support groups.

One of the key components of New Direction’s approach is sober living homes. These homes provide a structured, supportive environment for individuals transitioning from rehab to independent living. Residents receive assistance from case managers who help them with job placement, resume building, and managing legal and financial planning.

New Directions also focuses on community integration and long-term recovery support. They organize events and activities to engage residents and the broader community in the recovery process, fostering a supportive network that extends beyond the initial treatment phase and offers a community of support.

NDARS in McHenry County, IL, is committed to offering high-quality, compassionate care to help individuals achieve lasting sobriety and reintegrate into their communities. Beyond mere treatment, they provide essential support, guidance, and resources to help individuals battling substance use disorders foster a path towards sustainable recovery.

By addressing the root causes of addiction and offering comprehensive rehabilitation programs, they not only save lives, but also rebuild families and communities. Their advocacy efforts also contribute to reducing stigma and promoting understanding of addiction as a treatable illness.

If you would like these services to be able to continue in the community, please consider making a potentially tax-deductible donation (please check with your financial advisor) to New Directions at ndars.org .

For more information, please contact:

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

New Directions Sponsored Logo