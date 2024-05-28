What’s better than being outside on a beautiful summer night under the stars? Join us on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 10:00 p.m. (rider check-in begins at 8:30 p.m.) for Raue Center’s Night Owl Bike Ride!

The route is approximately 20 miles in length, with a shorter, family-friendly route (9.5 miles) along neighborhood streets and bike paths in beautiful Crystal Lake, Illinois. Register Today! Early Bird registration ends May 31, 2024.

Registration cost is $25 (Early Bird), and after June 1st is $30. After August 3rd is $35. Children 12 & under are $15.

Don’t miss out on our exclusive collector T-shirt (an additional $25) available for purchase on the registration page!

All proceeds from the ride support Raue Center For The Arts. Learn more at https://www.rauecenter.org/night-owl-bike-ride/ .

Register today at https://raceroster.com/events/2024/85921/raue-centers-night-owl-bike-ride .

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo