Memorial Day: Honoring Sacrifices and Seeking Support Through VAC-McHenry

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May each year to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it began in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. This day serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers to protect freedom and liberty.

Memorial Day is traditionally marked by ceremonies and memorial services across the country. Flags are flown at half-staff until noon, and in many communities, the graves of the fallen are decorated with flowers and flags as a tribute to their valor.

In McHenry County, the Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) offers a bridge between the honor of this day and the ongoing needs of veterans who have served our nation. The VAC provides invaluable services to veterans and their families, including financial assistance, VA claims advocacy, healthcare enrollment, and wellness programs designed to support the holistic health of veterans re-integrating into civilian life.

These services ensure that veterans receive the benefits they are entitled to, which can greatly enhance their quality of life. The VAC also organizes transportation for veterans to the Lovell Federal Health Care Center, ensuring they have access to necessary medical treatments.

The VAC’s wellness programs focus on reducing isolation and improving the mental health of veterans and their families. These initiatives are crucial in supporting the veteran community, particularly in fostering healthy transitions and interactions.

This Memorial Day, while we remember those who have fallen, it is also a vital time to acknowledge the ongoing needs of living veterans. Veterans in McHenry County seeking support or information on benefits can reach out to the VAC for assistance. The VAC is committed to helping those who have served, offering both respect for their sacrifices and support for their future.

For more information, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission logo

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022