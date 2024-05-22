Benefits of Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Over Traditional Surgery

In the realm of spinal health, Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression (NSSD) presents a significant advancement over traditional surgical methods. Offering many benefits, NSSD is increasingly favored for conditions like herniated discs, sciatica, and other spinal issues. Patients and healthcare providers are leaning towards this innovative treatment for several reasons.

Traditional spinal surgeries come with inherent risks, including infections, anesthesia complications, and the potential for surgical errors. NSSD eliminates these risks by avoiding invasive procedures. This non-surgical approach uses a specialized traction table to gently stretch the spine, significantly reducing the likelihood of complications associated with open surgeries.

One of the most compelling advantages of NSSD is the minimal recovery time required. Traditional spinal surgeries often require a lengthy recovery period, during which patients may be severely limited in mobility and daily activities. NSSD patients typically resume normal activities much faster without the need for an extended period of bed rest or immobilization.

NSSD is also associated with less post-procedure pain compared to traditional surgery. Since the procedure is non-invasive, patients generally experience minimal discomfort during and after treatment. This is a crucial benefit for those who wish to avoid the significant pain that can follow traditional surgery and the heavy reliance on pain medications.

Notably, NSSD does not require the use of post-procedure pain medications, which are often necessary with traditional surgery to manage pain and aid in recovery. This aspect of NSSD is particularly important for patients who prefer to avoid the side effects and dependency risks associated with prescription pain pills.

Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression stands out as a safer, faster, and less painful alternative to traditional spinal surgeries.

Dr. Barthen at Cary Physical Medicine is accepting new patients. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the office for a priority appointment and a free consultation about the benefits of NSSD.

