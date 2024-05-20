For Fathers, Lucy’s, and GreenRoom Improv Comedy in May and June!

What to give the man in your life this Father’s Day? How about a good laugh? Join us for For Fathers Comedy onFriday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. Veteran comedians Steve Cochran, John DaCosse, and Tim Benker are joined by the very funny Jim Flannigan for this 890 WLS Radio Comedy Event! It’s “For Fathers”…but fun for everyone!

Listen as they share their perspectives on having fathers, and on being fathers, sons, husbands, exes, and future husbands. With over 140 years of combined experience and over 50,000 shows in front of more than 10 million people, the guys are ready to lay down some fatherly wisdom.

Recommended for ages 18+. Tickets start at $25, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Don’t miss the best stand-up in the burbs with Lucy’s Comedy on May 24, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., with headliner Dobie Maxwell, featuring Laura Hugg and hosted by Brian Williams.

Dobie Maxwell has appeared on CBS TV’s The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and Byron Allen’s Comics TVand the Bob and Tom show.

Featured comic Laura Hugg is a writer and performer who graduated from The Second City Conservatory. She has performed at Zanies, Laugh Factory, and Comedy Bar. Currently, she co-produces and hosts a comedy variety show at The Lincoln Lodge in Chicago called Keep Coming Back.

Host Brian Williams has spent the last five years launching his stand-up career and has performed all over Chicagoland, including at Zanies and Lucy’s Comedy Cafe.

Tickets are $25, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Get in on the laughs on May 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. with GreenRoom Improv! For over 20 years, GreenRoom Improv has performed nationally for a wide range of audiences and events and specializes in a unique blend of clean, family-friendly, interactive improv comedy.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo