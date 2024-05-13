RCSA Summer Camp Dives into Moana, Jr.

Raue Center School For The Arts dives into summer with a beloved favorite, Moana Jr. Tickets on sale now for this family favorite with an empowering message of bravery and selflessness, sure to bring out the hero in every student!. Moana Jr. enrollment is full with the waitlist open. Camps run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for students ages 7 to 13. Learn more at rauecenter.org/education .

Disney’s Moana, Jr. is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, featuring all the beloved songs from the movie, written by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina. Songs include “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”

Auditions will be held on June 10 and 11, 2024. Callbacks will be Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Performances will be held on July 25 and 26 at 7:00 p.m. and on July 27 at 2:00 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m.

RaueNOW Family members save 25% on classes and workshops! Tuition is $600 ( RaueNOW Family : $450*). Tuition includes a show t-shirt and two complimentary tickets per enrollment.

Enrollment Deadline is Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Scholarships and Financial Aid are available. Enroll on Etix at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/97387956/moana-jr-crystal-lake-raue-centers-school-for-the-arts .

Save the dates! Moana, Jr. opens on July 25 and is sure to be fun for the whole family! Tickets are on sale now, and will be available for the deeper discount on Member Appreciation & Discount Night (May 15, in-person from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.). Members save 37% and non-members save 20%! RaueNOW members continue the savings online on May 15 from 8:00 p.m. until midnight at rauecenter.org .

