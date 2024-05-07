What’s New in May at The Dole

Exciting things are happening at The Dole in May!

District 47 Student Art Show

On May 2nd and 3rd, The Dole hosted the D47 Student Art Show for the student artists, their families, and their friends. The walls in the mansion and the art gallery are decorated with incredible art from the children. Come visit The Dole Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. The artwork will be available for viewing through Tuesday, May 14th.

May is National Foster Care Month

Kids in Need McHenry County has partnered with Toys For Tots to collect essential items that foster children need most. The Dole is a collection site for clothing, diapers, wipes, and more. Please visit www.kinmc.org for more information, or stop by The Dole and drop off items in the Toys For Tots collection box in the foyer through May 31st.

May 24th: Last Day of School for D47 Schools / 3rd Annual Play-Day at The Dole

With the last day of school comes Play-Day at The Dole for D47 students and families. This event is FREE and ispresented by Gassensmith Group – Compass Real Estate. Enjoy games, races, DJ and dancing, a photo booth, bubbles, and chalk art. Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard will be bringing 600 FREE cones!

Bring a picnic lunch, or we’ll have food trucks with lunch available for purchase. Your Sisters Tomato Wood-Fired Pizza, Smash’d Burgers and Fries, Toasty Cheese Paninis, and The Inside Scoop will be serving nachos, hot dogs,popcorn and more!

Beverages available for purchase include juice boxes, water, soda, and adult beverages to help kick off the celebration!

NMP 4th Fridays Art Show

May 24th is also 4th Fridays Art Show, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. The $10 entry fee also includes entry into Lou’s Lounge at 8:00 p.m., where we showcase a singer/songwriter each month with their original music. Lou’s is open until 11:00p.m. Purchase tickets online for $5, if you aren’t able to attend the art show first.

May 26th is the First Outdoor Farmers Market+ of the Season!

The Farmers Market+ runs every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Enjoy this award-winning Farmers Market in McHenry County! Shop from local farmers, growers, and food purveyors. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and complimentary activities for the kiddos. Bring your leashed pooches, too! It’s a Sunday-Funday for all!

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo