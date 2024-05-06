Everyone Saves Big at Raue Center’s Member Appreciation & Discount Night!

Mark your calendar for Raue Center For The Arts’ Membership Appreciation and Discount Night on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in person from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. If you’re a RaueNOW member, the savings continue online from 8:00 p.m. to midnight at rauecenter.org .

We’re keeping our Box Office open late to thank members and patrons for being a part of the Raue Center family. Members and non-members can drop by in person for the biggest savings on tickets all year - RaueNOW members save 37%! Not a RaueNOW member? Not to worry - non-members can still save 20%!

Become a RaueNOW member on or before Member Appreciation Night and get early access, reduced fees, and big savings! There’s a membership level for every budget. A basic level membership starts at only $60 and is tax deductible. This is a great time to become a RaueNOW member and save big on your favorite entertainment close to home!

Don’t miss the largest discounts of the season on our outdoor summer entertainment series Arts On The Green, with tributes to Carole King and Julie Andrews. Save on returning fan favorites Heartache Tonight, Steve Cochran, and American English, as well as on new tributes to John Denver, Frank Sinatra, and Elton John. New shows are announced all the time!

Earn FREE gifts when you spend $250 or more!* Stop by and let Raue Center show you their appreciation!

*While supplies last. Exclusions and restrictions apply. Discount does not apply to Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Clay Jenkins, or fundraisers and rentals. For more information and a complete list of Member Appreciation & Discount Night rules, please contact the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or visit rauecenter.org . Our tickets are sold via the Etix ticketing site. Please be wary of third-party sites that charge exorbitant prices and are not affiliated with our Box Office.

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

