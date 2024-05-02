How Elderwerks Supports Seniors

Elderwerks Educational Services is a social service organization offering complimentary information, referrals, and guidance to caregivers, families, older adults, seniors, and professionals. As we recognize Older Americans Month in May, here is more information on the ways the Elderwerks team supports others:

1. Housing information and referrals

Elderwerks offers housing information for assisted living, memory care, independent living, senior apartments, group homes, CCRCs, and other care options including home care. Additionally, the agency offers referrals for local services such as elder law attorneys, geriatric care managers, money managers, Medicare experts, or any other profession needed to help someone stay home well or transition to a new lifestyle.

2. Advocacy and education

Elderwerks advocates for seniors who aren’t being taken care of well, are being taken advantage of, or are neglected. The organization also offers education on aging topics, which leads to better care and planning for aging well. Elderwerks provides hundreds of opportunities for community members throughout the year.

3. Events

Elderwerks offers fun and educational expos. The 10th Annual Aging Better Senior Expo, a free event for caregivers, adult children, older adults, and seniors will be held on Aug. 14, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Stonegate Banquet & Conference Centre in Hoffman Estates. The Expo will include expert education, tips on aging topics, local resources, and prizes for registrants and attendees.

The free Latino Senior Expo is planned for 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2024, at The Center of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way in Elgin. Many local organizations will be onsite to provide information on local services to seniors. The event is sponsored by Elderwerks, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Oak Street Health, and United Healthcare.

Visit www.Elderwerks.org or call 855-462-0100 for more information on any Elderwerks programs or to receive your complimentary assistance.

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway : Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/

Elderwerks logo