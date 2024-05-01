Support Downtown Crystal Lake at the Annual Garden Party

On Saturday, May 4th from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., head downtown for Downtown Crystal Lake’s annual Garden Party fundraiser! Representatives from Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center will be lining the sidewalks with flower baskets, which will be sold at their regular retail price while benefiting our Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street organization. Buying a flower basket is the perfect opportunity to enhance your home’s curb appeal for summer and support the Downtown historic district at the same time! Then, wander around and make a day of it! Enjoy the craft fair, entertainment, and free kids’ crafts in Depot Park. Go hunting for Mother’s Day gifts in the downtown shops. Grab a bite to eat with your family and friends. Let’s support our downtown and kick off the warmer months ahead!

It’s almost Farmers Market season…

Saturday, June 15th kicks off the three freshest months of the year: Farmers Market season! Make it part of your weekly routine to stroll, bike, or drive downtown to Depot Park and enjoy live entertainment, baked goods, doggy treats, and (of course) all the fresh fruit and veggies you need for the week. If you’re a Downtown Farmers Market regular, you’ll recognize some returning favorites and will enjoy a few new vendors this year. We’ll see you there!

Check out our Facebook page (Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street) and Instagram (@downtowncrystallake) to stay in the loop on all Downtown happenings!

