Concert Tributes in May You Won’t Want to Miss!

George Michael Reborn, the incredible tribute to the late, great George Michael and WHAM! stars Robert Bartko, who exudes the energy and passion of George in the 1980s and 90s. With his vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, charisma, and spot-on renditions of “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Freedom,” Bartko will leave you cheering for an encore on Saturday, May 4, at 7:00 p.m.

Always Olivia is a tribute to one of the most celebrated and beloved pop culture icons of all time, the late Olivia Newton-John, and authentically captures the essence and sounds of Olivia’s timeless music. In a career spanning more than five decades, Olivia Newton-John sold over 100 million records worldwide. Don’t miss this amazing show starring Annie Aiello, along with a five-piece band including some of Chicago’s most talented singers and musicians on Saturday, May 11, at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, May 17 at 8:00 p.m., get ready for The Supertramp Tribute, a crafty, slightly eccentric, and wildly passionate ensemble of multi-instrumentalists who have united to pay homage to one of the most endearing Progressive Rock bands the world has ever known. With an arsenal that includes three keyboard players, a stable of reeds, and a rhythmic backbone, this tribute band delivers a sonic experience that transports you through time.

A Neil Diamond Story, starring Denny Diamond and the Change of Habit Band, hits the stage on Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m. Denny creates an intimate, engaging, dynamic experience full of music and stories. This show is a must for fans, and an education for the uninitiated; this is a tribute show made with true respect for the music - and the audience.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo