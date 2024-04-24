Upcoming Charity Golf Outing Swings into Action to Support Addiction Recovery Services Non-Profit

The much anticipated Charity Golf Outing, set to take place on May 20, 2024 at the picturesque Boulder Ridge Country Club, will benefit New Directions Addiction Recovery Services. This terrific event aims to raise vital funds for New Directions, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals on their journey to recovery from substance use.

Golf enthusiasts and supporters of the cause alike are invited to participate in a day filled with friendly competition, camaraderie, and philanthropy. Participants will enjoy a thrilling round of golf on the immaculately landscaped greens of Boulder Ridge Country Club, known for its challenging yet enjoyable layout.

The Charity Golf Outing promises a variety of activities and opportunities for engagement, including door prizes and raffles and a presentation about the services of New Directions.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit New Directions services, enabling them to continue their crucial work in providing comprehensive support, resources, and hope to individuals and families affected by substance use.

Don’t miss your chance to make a positive impact for a worthy cause while enjoying a wonderful day of golf. Register now to secure your spot in this memorable event, and join us in supporting addiction recovery services in our community.

For more information and to register, please visit ndars.org/events .

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

New Directions Sponsored Logo