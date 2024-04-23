Sleep Disorders: How a New Mattress Can Help

Countless individuals struggle with sleep disorders, ranging from insomnia to sleep apnea, which significantly impact their quality of life. Often, the root cause of these disruptions can be something as fundamental as an inadequate mattress.

An uncomfortable mattress makes it harder to fall asleep and can interfere with the deep, restorative sleep cycles necessary for optimal health. If you struggle with sleep disturbances, consider investing in a new mattress.

A good night’s rest is essential for physical and mental well-being. A mattress’s level of support and comfort is crucial in achieving quality sleep. A new mattress can help alleviate the symptoms of common sleep disorders and improve overall sleep quality in several ways. An old mattress can lead to discomfort, disrupted sleep, and spinal misalignment. Upgrading to a new mattress offers:

Improved Support : Modern mattresses are designed with the latest technologies to provide optimal support to different body types and sleeping positions, promoting proper spinal alignment and reducing aches and pains.



: Modern mattresses are designed with the latest technologies to provide optimal support to different body types and sleeping positions, promoting proper spinal alignment and reducing aches and pains. Hypoallergenic Materials : Newer mattresses often feature hypoallergenic materials that help reduce the risk of allergies and respiratory problems, which can interfere with sleep.



: Newer mattresses often feature hypoallergenic materials that help reduce the risk of allergies and respiratory problems, which can interfere with sleep. Temperature Regulation: Many mattresses now come equipped with materials that help control temperature, preventing overheating or feeling too cold and creating an ideal sleep environment.



Because Verlo manufactures the mattress locally, they can rebuild the comfort level of the mattress if the customer needs it more firm or more plush. With this added benefit, individuals with sleep disorders can find the right balance of support and comfort for a good night’s rest.

Remember that, on average, mattresses should be replaced every 8 years, depending on usage and mattress quality. If you are experiencing sleep disturbances and have had your mattress for close to a decade, it may be time for an upgrade.

Visit Verlo Mattress Factory to explore various locally produced mattress options that address various sleep disorders.

For more information, please contact:

Verlo Mattress Factory

5150 Northwest Hwy.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.455.2570

www.verlo.com