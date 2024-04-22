Support the Arts in Your Community by Participating in These Fun Family-Friendly Events!

Roll out of bed and run in your pajamas on Sunday, May 5, 2024, with the Bob Blazier Run For The Arts! Both the 5K Run and the 1-Mile Walk begin at 8:00 a.m. in front of Raue Center For The Arts, located at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL. Register today at rauecenter.org/bob-blazier-run-for-the-arts/ .

Call for artists! Raue Center’s 6×6 PROJECT fundraiser and online art auction/exhibition celebrates its fifth year of supporting the arts with Art! All proceeds benefit Raue Center’s Fine Arts education programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts, which have been enriching the lives of over 20,000 kids a year in the local community since 2001.

Artists of all ages and abilities are invited to participate by creating original works of art, in a variety of mediums, on 6×6-inch canvases. All artwork submitted to the 6×6 PROJECT will be available for viewing and bidding online starting June 10, 2024.

Artists and the public are cordially invited to our FREE Reception on June 29, 2024 to mix, mingle, and bid on your favorite pieces!

There’s still time to purchase your canvas for a $5 donation at Raue Center or at one of our partner locations – Out Of The Box, Makity Make, Piano Trends, Reprographics, Creative Arts, and Material Things –- and create a mini-masterpiece! Submit your finished canvas by May 13, 2024. Learn more at rauecenter.org/6x6-project/ .

For more information about the Bob Blazier Run For The Arts or the 6×6 PROJECT fundraiser, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo