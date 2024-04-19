Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression: Is It Right for You?

In the quest for relief from back pain, non-surgical spinal decompression (NSSD) presents a promising alternative for those seeking non-invasive treatment options. But what makes someone a good candidate for this procedure? Understanding the criteria and benefits of NSSD can guide individuals in making an informed decision about their spinal health.

NSSD is a therapy designed to alleviate pain associated with herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, posterior facet syndrome, and sciatica. It works by gently stretching the spine to improve blood flow and nutrient exchange to the injured area, potentially leading to pain reduction and a more rapid healing process.

Ideal candidates for NSSD are those who suffer from chronic back or neck pain caused by disc problems. Patients with herniated or bulging discs may find significant relief as the procedure can create a negative pressure within the disc, encouraging it to return to its normal position. Similarly, individuals with degenerative disc disease may benefit from the enhanced nutrient exchange, which can aid in disc healing and pain reduction. Relief is attainable without the use of pills!

However, NSSD is not suitable for everyone. People with severe osteoporosis, spinal infections, spinal tumors, or those who have undergone multiple spinal surgeries may not be ideal candidates. A thorough evaluation is essential to determine if NSSD is the right option for an individual’s specific condition.

For those deemed suitable candidates, NSSD offers a non-invasive path to pain relief with minimal risk of complications. The procedure can be a pivotal step towards regaining a pain-free lifestyle, making it an appealing option for many suffering from debilitating spinal conditions.

To find out if this procedure is right for you, call Cary Physical Medicine today at 847-639-0010 to set up a free back evaluation and MRI review with Dr. Barthen.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Alan Barthen, D.C.

Cary Physical Medicine

395 Cary Algonquin Rd. Suite C

Cary, IL 60013

Ph: 847-639-0010

www.caryphysicalmedicine.com