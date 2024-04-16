The core principle of sustainable gardening can be captured by the phrase “do no harm.” However, in a world facing climate change, dwindling pollinator populations, and habitat loss for birds and other wildlife, we can take this a step further with a complementary principle: “improve what you have.” In 50+ years of research, ecologists are realizing that residential gardens have a critical role to play in the future health of the local environment ( https://homegrownnationalpark.org/ ). It really starts in your backyard with some simple choices that you can make:

1. Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

This sounds like fancy lingo, but really it means identifying the problem and choosing the least harmful solution, rather than bringing out the heaviest hitter and eradicating all insect life in the area. Often a little curiosity and observation, with a light touch of intervention where needed, are the most effective tools in a gardener’s tool shed to battle unwanted pests.

2. Plant natives.

The best way to conserve (not harm) the nesting and feeding habitats of birds, butterflies, pollinators, and other wildlife is to grow (improve) native plants in your own backyard. Ideally, 50% of a garden should be native plants to create a sufficient, effective supply. Natives are drought and heat tolerant, which means working with nature - not against it to maintain a plant that really grows best somewhere else.

3. Maintain your garden with nature in mind.

Leave flower heads and leaf litter in place for overwintering insects and birds. Plant more densely with a living plant mulch to increase the habitat and suppress weeds, too! Choose to reduce your lawn with new or bigger beds, you’ll save on mowing, water, fertilizer and seed.

Simple, conscientious choices to enhance your yard as part of the wildlife ecosystem you live in is an environmental change that anyone can make happen. If you garden sustainably, the habitat life will come.

