Travel Safety Tips For Seniors

With spring already here and summer just around the corner, are you itching for a getaway?

While travel can become more challenging for older adults due to mobility issues or health concerns, being prepared and taking precautions can help ensure a smoother journey. Here are some travel tips from the National Council on Aging:

1. Choose accommodations that meet your needs.

While most hotels can accommodate a guest’s mobility, some places that are off the beaten path or historical haven’t been updated. This can mean accessibility issues at the entrance to the hotel and to the rooms. Before booking a hotel, call ahead to make sure the hotel has elevators, and ask if the elevator is wheelchair accessible if you need it. If not, see if they can accommodate a first-floor request.

2. Pack medications in carry-on luggage.

Rather than putting medications in checked luggage, older adults should put it in their carry-on where they can access it easily, as checked luggage could get lost or delayed.

3. Take steps to protect your immune system on the plane.

Immunity naturally weakens with age. Pack anti-bacterial wipes in your carry-on so you can disinfect your seat, seatbelt, tray, and armrest. Consider wearing a face mask on the plane. Before your trip, talk to your doctor to make sure you’re up-to-date on all of your immunizations.

Before and during the flight, drink plenty of water as air travel can be dehydrating. If the flight is really long, older adults should walk in the aisle occasionally and/or wear compression socks to help prevent blood clots, particularly for those at high risk. That includes people who’ve had cancer, a recent surgery or hospitalization, and those who have a family history of blood clots.

Use these tips to ensure a smooth trip and make memories that last.

For more information, please contact:

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/

