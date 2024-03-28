March is National Sleep Awareness Month, a time for promoting better sleep health nationwide. The observance, launched in 1998 by the National Sleep Foundation, aims to educate the public about the importance of sleep and the health risks associated with chronic sleep disorders.

Getting enough good quality sleep is crucial for overall wellness. It not only helps us feel rested and energized, but it also plays a vital role in maintaining physical and mental health. Unfortunately, many people in today’s fast-paced society neglect the importance of a good night’s rest and suffer from sleep deprivation.

During National Sleep Awareness Month, Verlo Mattress Factory promotes the benefits of good quality sleep and encourages individuals to prioritize their sleep routine. This can include:

Sticking to a consistent sleep schedule



Creating a comfortable and dark sleeping environment



Limiting caffeine intake before bedtime



Other tips for promoting better sleep include avoiding electronic devices, as the blue light emitted from screens can disrupt natural sleep cycles. Relaxing activities such as reading a book or taking a warm bath can help promote better sleep. Controlling noise and room temperature levels helps to create a peaceful sleeping environment.

One often overlooked aspect of achieving optimal sleep health is the role of a high-quality mattress. A good mattress supports proper spinal alignment, which is crucial for a restful night’s sleep and preventing pain and discomfort.

Mattress comfort impacts sleep quality, affecting sleep onset and duration, and with suitable materials, it can regulate body temperature for better rest. Investing in a high-quality mattress can improve sleep patterns and overall health.

Verlo Mattress Factory values quality sleep, and supports National Sleep Awareness Month by educating the public and providing premium, customizable mattresses, manufactured locally, for improved rest. With various comfort levels and materials available, Verlo helps customers find the perfect mattress for their specific needs.

For more information, please contact:

Verlo Mattress Factory

5150 Northwest Hwy.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.455.2570

www.verlo.com